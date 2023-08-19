Vijayawada: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha felicitates 20 war widows

Vijayawada : Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said here on Friday that our military forces have been away from their families for years and facing many adverse conditions in the defence of the country.

She was addressing a meeting organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association in connection with the Army Wives Welfare Association Day which will be celebrated on August 23 every year as part of the ongoing celebration of ‘Mera Maati Mera Desh/Veeron Ka Vandan.’

Maj Gen Rakesh Manocha SM VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and Poonam Manocha, chairperson of Family Welfare Association along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha felicitated 20 war widows from Andhra Pradesh.

The minister recalled that the army people are guarding the borders of our country with dedication to their profession and rendering countless services to the motherland. “I feel blessed to honour 20 Veer Naris of our state.

All their husbands made the ultimate sacrifice by risking their lives to protect the integrity of our country. As a result, they have to make huge sacrifices to take care of their entire family and raise the children themselves. It is our duty to support them and their families,” she said.

The minister especially lauded the Army Wives Welfare Association, Telangana Andhra Sub Area for organising a felicitation programme for their families in recognition of their services of such sacrifices.

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and A Shailaja Reddy also attended. Brigadier V Venkata Reddy VSM (Retd), Director of the Sainik Welfare Department, and other officers of the Department were present.