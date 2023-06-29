VIMS suffers from acute staff shortage

Visakhapatnam: After King George Hospital, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is one of the biggest hospitals that cater to the needy patients of North Andhra. However, the hospital is now reeling under acute shortage of staff. This has eventually left an impact on the services provided to the patients who arrive from various parts of North Andhra and neighbouring districts.

Spacious premises, infrastructure that is equal to a corporate hospital and advanced equipment are some of the features that draw patients to the campus.

On a daily basis, VIMS witnesses a footfall of 600 to 800 patients. Of them, 200 persons visit for general medicine requirements. VIMS has earned recognition as a super specialty hospital. However, instead of operating various departments with the support of not less than 20 specialists, the hospital is now running the show with four of them.

At present, the hospital is run by two neurosurgeons, one cardiologist, and one surgical gastroenterologist.

Earlier, a notification was issued for 68 posts to improve the healthcare services. Of them, 46 doctors were recruited. But, they moved out of VIMS for various reasons. Currently, the hospital management is extending services to the patients with the support of 29 doctors.

It may be recalled that steps are in place to set up the Centre of Excellence for Spinal Rehabilitation Centre at VIMS. Also, the hospital has been selected by the Centre to establish a secondary level CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Medical Management Centre among 10 sites. Besides, the hospital houses a trauma centre to treat accident victims. Following the acute staff shortage, VIMS is catering to the patients’ needs with the help of King George Hospital as the latter deputed staff to make do for the shortage.

As the hospital is providing an integral treatment to the patients, lack of sufficient staff is impacting its services. If this situation prevails, the patients opine that it would affect the image of the hospital that offers a number of services.