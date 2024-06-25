Visakha Port emerges as country’s leading port for seafood exports

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port, a premier port in India for marine product shipments, handled an impressive 3,14,199 tonnes of seafood valued at Rs 17,983.99 crore in 2024 fiscal.

The achievement positions Visakhapatnam Port at the forefront of the nation’s seafood export sector.

Following Visakhapatnam, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) handled 2,40,253 tonnes of seafood valued at Rs.6,395.70 crore, securing the second position. Cochin Port ranked third with 1,81,400 tonnes valued at Rs.6,120 crore.

India’s seafood exports reached an all-time high in FY24, with a total of 17,81,602 tonnes worth Rs 60,523.89 crore. This record-breaking volume was achieved despite facing challenges in overseas demand from major export destinations. India exported marine products to 132 countries, with the United States and China emerging as the leading importers. Frozen shrimp continued to dominate as a major export item.

A significant factor contributing to Visakhapatnam Port’s top ranking is Andhra Pradesh’s thriving aquaculture industry, particularly its high production of Vannamei shrimp varieties. Additionally, seafood exports from Odisha have also bolstered Visakhapatnam Port’s leading position.