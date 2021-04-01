Top
Visakhapatnam: 2,200 citizens get Covid jab

A senior citizen getting vaccinated at GIMSR hospital in Visakhapatnam
A senior citizen getting vaccinated at GIMSR hospital in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR) hospital has been engaged actively in Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR) hospital has been engaged actively in Covid-19 vaccination programme.

So far 2,200 citizens have taken the vaccination and 99 per cent felt safe after taking the Covishield vaccine, informed GIMSR paediatrics department head and Covid-19 vaccination centre Manager Y V Harichandan.

Around 60 citizens who crossed 90 years of age were vaccinated for Covid-19 and there were no side-effects among them, he mentioned, adding that the vaccine is quite safe.

Further, Harichandan informed that self-registration for those above 45 will open from April 1. He suggested eligible persons to register for Covid-19 vaccine through Co-Win website and visit GIMSR with Aadhaar card to get vaccinated.

