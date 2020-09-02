Visakhapatnam: 26,995 seized from revenue officials during surprise check

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday carried out surprise raids at the Revenue Office, Kasimkota mandal, Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district.



ACB Additional SP SK Shakeela Bhanu, DSP K Ranga Raju, Inspectors K Lakshmana Murthy, K Kishore and Ghafoor conducted the raid. However, ACB officials said, the raids were carried out following corruption complaint in the mandal. Officials found an unaccounted amount of Rs.23,555 in the cabin of Junior Assistant and Rs 3,440 in the possession of a computer operator. The ACB sleuths seized a total amount of Rs.26,995 from the revenue officials.