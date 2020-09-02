X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: 26,995 seized from revenue officials during surprise check

ACB officials conduct raids at Revenue office, Kasimkota mandal on Wednesday
x

ACB officials conduct raids at Revenue office, Kasimkota mandal on Wednesday

Highlights

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday carried out surprise raids at the Revenue Office, Kasimkota mandal, Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district.

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday carried out surprise raids at the Revenue Office, Kasimkota mandal, Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district.

ACB Additional SP SK Shakeela Bhanu, DSP K Ranga Raju, Inspectors K Lakshmana Murthy, K Kishore and Ghafoor conducted the raid. However, ACB officials said, the raids were carried out following corruption complaint in the mandal. Officials found an unaccounted amount of Rs.23,555 in the cabin of Junior Assistant and Rs 3,440 in the possession of a computer operator. The ACB sleuths seized a total amount of Rs.26,995 from the revenue officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X