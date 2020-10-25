Visakhapatnam: 3-MW floating solar power plant project to gain pace

Visakhapatnam: The floating solar power plant at Meghadrigedda reservoir initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is all set to pick up pace. With required material already being mobilised for the energy efficiency and conservation project, the floating solar power plant will be established at a cost of Rs 15 crore.



The work at the reservoir is soon going to take off as the climate resilient project will be designed with the grant of the Asian Development Bank under the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund. The corporation officials say that the 3-MW project work was about to begin seven months before but got delayed due to the lockdown and the challenges followed by it.

After its successful completion of the 1-MW floating solar power plant at Mudasarlova reservoir, the municipal corporation is now planning to wrap up the 3-MW energy efficiency project at Meghadrigedda reservoir at the earliest. "Once the work commences, the target is to complete the project in three months," says G Srijana, Municipal Commissioner.

The work pertaining to the project began in January. However, it could not take off due to various constraints.

Laying emphasis on alternative energy sources, Municipal Commissioner Dr Srijana says that the floating solar power plant at Meghadrigedda is a step towards making the city energy efficient.

The floating modules and panels will be readied at the reservoir, covering less than 3-4 acres.

With a target of three months set for the project, the GVMC intends to finish the work at a faster pace and make do for the lost months.