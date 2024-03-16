Visakhapatnam: 44th Foundation Day of NIPM celebrated

Visakhapatnam : The 44th National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Foundation Day celebrations were conducted by RINL in association with the NIPM-Visakha Chapter at the learning and development centre here on Friday.

Addressing the delegates Director (Personnel) and additional charge Director (Finance) SC Pandey called upon the HR professionals to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills.

He congratulated NIPM-Visakhapatnam Chapter for organising various programmes towards enhancing knowledge on core human resources area and other pertinent areas.

Pandey said the theme of the day ‘B2B-Back to Basics’ holds significant relevance concerning human resources as it emphasises returning to fundamental principles and practices to navigate the complexities of modern workplaces.

Speaking on the occasion, guest of honour executive director Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd Girish Dixit mentioned that the HR community brings employment and employee promotion.

GM (Projects) RINL KV Rao, and Vice-President, M/s Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Dr PS Tagor and others also highlighted the importance of NIPM towards HR excellence. A brochure on the central region conference 2024 to be held at RINL on 26th April, 2024 was also released by the dignitaries on the occasion.

Chief general manager (HR) G Gandhi, vice-president, central region, NIPM B Muralidhara Rao, Chairman, NIPM-Visakha Chapter Dr SVS Sudhakar, and a large number of HR professionals from various public/Private organisations, senior officials from the company participated in the programme.