Visakhapatnam: 60 ships & subs, 55 aircraft for PFR

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited President's Fleet Review (PFR) is slated on Monday. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces of India, will be reviewing the naval fleet, comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft. The twelfth fleet review has a special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the nation.

The President's yacht is an indigenously built naval offshore patrol vessel, INS Sumitra, which will lead the Presidential Column. The yacht will be distinguished by the Ashoka Emblem on her side and will fly the President's Standard on the Mast. After a ceremonial guard of honour and a 21-gun salute, the President will embark on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and sail through 44 ships lined up at anchorage off Visakhapatnam. The review will have a combination of ships from the Indian Navy as well as the Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. In the most formal of naval ceremonials, each ship, dressed in full regalia, will salute the President as he passes.

The President will also be reviewing the Indian Naval Air Arm in a display of spectacular fly-past by several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. A mobile column of warships and submarines will steam past the Presidential yacht in the end. This display will also showcase the latest acquisitions of the Indian Navy. Further, several enthralling waterfront activities, including parade of sails, search and rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and water para jumps by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) will be demonstrated.

The review will be followed by the release of a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp by the President in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Communication Devusinh J Chauhan. The ships at anchorage will be ceremonially dressed overall with various naval flags in full regalia during the day. They would be illuminated from sunset to midnight on Sunday which can be viewed at the beachfront. Meanwhile, the final rehearsal of the PFR was reviewed by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta.