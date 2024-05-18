Khammam: ITDA schools get a makeover

Khammam : Bhadrachalam’s Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) PO Prateek Jain has taken an initiative to address the long-pending issues of the educational institutions run by the ITDA.

Numerous issues, including inadequate light and ventilation, lack of cleanliness in restrooms, sanitation, and replacement of broken floor tiles, damaged walls, malfunctioning of fans, electricity issues and untidy surroundings are identified and officials were directed to mend them within a time frame. Furthermore, it has been decided to empower headmasters to make necessary purchases of equipment and carryout maintenance and repairs.



The officials are keen that the ashram schools and dormitories have adequate amenities and are refurbished before the next academic session begins.



This is the first time in Bhadrachalam ITDA’s history that an officer at the PO level has taken such an initiative to address various issues facing the 10 ashram schools and the 8 hostels in the Khammam district, and 50 ashram schools and 18 hostels in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. To identify the challenges involved, 24 special heads have already been assigned the job of adopting 50 educational institutions. During the 10th class exams, they recently served as adoption officers for their respective schools. These ITDA engineering department personnel, who are special officers, have teamed up with ATDOs and principals to form teams.



They visit field-level educational institutions and pinpoint the issues that require quick attention. It is up to him to utilise financial resources in this way in order to solve the issues at the principal level.



In the past, ITDA educational institutes had bunkers set up for their pupils. Alternative measures were implemented because the students sleeping in the middle did not receive any air, while the pupils sleeping on top of the bunkers were given fans.



According to officials, 3,552 high-quality fans have already been installed in educational facilities. Additionally, 4,530 tubelights were procured. The tribal people are appreciative of PO ITDA Pratik Jain’s decision. They praised the PO for keeping an eye on the advancement of education.

