Visakhapatnam: A 80-KW solar plant facilitated at Ghosha Hospital

Visakhapatnam : A 80-KW solar plant was inaugurated at Government Victoria Hospital (Gosha Hospital) by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Inaugurating the facility at the hospital here on Friday in the presence of the Superintendent of Gosha Hospital M Ravindranath, executive director and D.S.Varma, Head-HR and Admin of AMNS India Vizag Asset, District Collector A Mallikarjuna appreciated the AMNS for its thoughtful CSR initiatives.

The solar project is installed to generate 8,000 to 9,000 units per month. Along with the solar plant, the organisation has come forward to provide benches with 300 seating capacity for the attendants visiting Victoria Hospital.

Earlier, AMNS facilitated 20 KW solar power to King George Hospital and aided in building a BC welfare hostel at Islampet.

With the solar power plant in Gosha Hospital, the company has contributed to 300-KW solar power in Visakhapatnam during 2023-2024. In addition, the company provided 32 advanced traffic motor cycles and a towing vehicle to the city traffic police recently.