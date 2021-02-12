Visakhapatnam: A roadmap to make MSME sector more effective

Visakhapatnam: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has accorded the highest importance to MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and skill development, says BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, who has been appointed as a member of the national board for MSME for a period of two years. In an interview with The Hans India, Vishnu Kumar Raju lays emphasis on readying an action plan after interacting with the stakeholders of the MSME sector. "After the panchayat elections, the agenda is to meet the industrialists, identify their issues, seek suggestions, prepare an action plan to take them forward to the ministry of the MSME and come up with customised solutions," explains the former MLA.



Addressing an issue, the BJP leader says, involves continuous follow-up and measures to bring in a logical end to the problem through constant representations. "From considering concession to ironing out the challenges of the industrialists and spotting the right place for the right product, a lot of groundwork needs to be done to sort out the burning issues of the MSME sector," he clarifies.

Elaborating on the setbacks in the construction industry that forms a part of the MSME sector, the BJP leader says, "It is a testing time for the construction company that comes into the fold of the MSME. The projects related to state government have come to a grinding halt and so are the payments to be made to the contractors across the state in the past one-and-a-half years. Even those engaged in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing for all scheme, only part payments were released. This has largely affected the credit score of contractor as he could not repay the credit availed from the bank. Delay in repaying the loan has a direct impact on the credit rating of the borrower. Subsequently, the contractor finds it difficult to get funds from the bank. This has to be eased," opines the former MLA. As a MD of SVC Minerals Private Ltd and a contractor himself, Vishnu Kumar Raju says he is also one of the victims where the payment to the tune of Rs 25 crore from the state government is kept on hold. As member of national board for MSME, Raju exudes confidence of taking the Centre's vision to the next level and work towards resolving the concerns of sector by playing a key role in bringing in recommendations for policy amendments.