Visakhapatnam: A youth slits a girl's throat

Visakhapatnam: An Intermediate student was stabbed by a youth on the road in Gajuwaka.

Varalakshmi was walking on the road when the youth stopped and attacked her by slitting her throat. She died due to excessive bleeding.

The brutal incident took place at Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka.

The girl's body was shifted to King George Hospital.

The accused was identified as Akhil and the police took him into custody. The police are suspecting love affair to be the reason behind the atrocity.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.