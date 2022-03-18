Visakhapatnam: Abducted infant traced in 24 hours

Visakhapatnam: The city police busted the child kidnap case within 24 hours in Visakhapatnam. Majji Appayamma from Padmnabham mandal came to KGH for delivering a baby along with her husband Shankara Rao. Although she delivered a baby girl on March 13, the baby was kidnapped on Wednesday evening from the gynecology ward of the hospital. Police teams carried out an investigation and with the help of Srikakulam police, the baby was traced in Kota Bommali PS limits.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said seven persons were involved in the kidnap case and they include Yasodha, Gayathri, Geetha, Madina Rajesh, Madina Lakshmi, Kondamma and G Prakash and five of them have been taken into custody.

A couple from Srikakulam Lakshmi and Rajesh were longing for a child. Gayatri and Yasoda agreed to sell a baby to the childless couple. The couple got acquainted with Gayathri, Yasodha, Geetha and came to know that they could help them with a child by negotiating with poor couples at KGH for money.

In this regard, the women got acquainted with Kondamma who delivered the fifth girl child. However, the police said, the baby died soon after delivery. Meanwhile, Yasoda and Gayatri kidnapped the baby of Appayamma and handed it over to the childless couple as the payment was made.

Forming special teams and using CCTV footage, the police cracked the case and handed over the baby to her parents.