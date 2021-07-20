Visakhapatnam: ACB raids Tahsildar offices

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted surprise checks at Tahsildar offices across the city on Tuesday in the wake of allegations of delayed services to the public and corruption.

Under the supervision of additional SP Shakeela Bhanu, teams were formed, and records were examined in the offices.

The searches were carried out at Atchutapuram, Pendurthi, Padmanabhan, Anandapuram, Visakha Urban and Visakha Rural Tahsildar offices in Visakhapatnam.

Authorities seized several records during the verification.