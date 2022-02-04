  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Accused in attack on revenue staff held

Visakhapatnam: Doddi Kiran, who was allegedly attacked the revenue staff with regard to a land issue at Sattivanipalem in Pendurthi assembly constituency was at last arrested near Jammu and Kashmir from where he was brought to Visakhapatnam city on Friday night by a flight.

Kiran reportedly belongs to the ruling YSRCP.

Police teams had been searching for him since the attack happened a couple of days ago.

It may be recalled that Kiran and his supporters attacked the revenue inspector and the village revenue officer at Sattivanipalem for removing encroachments on government land a few days ago.

