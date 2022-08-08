Visakhapatnam: Admissions in HSPs receive mixed response

Visakhapatnam: Following the state government's decision to establish junior colleges in each mandal, six high schools in Visakhapatnam have been upgraded into High School Plus (HSP). As a part of it, the upgraded institutions will offer one or two groups such as MPC and BiPC from the current academic year.



In line with this, the government has given permission to set up junior colleges in NMC High School in Seethammadhara, Mulagada GVMC High School near Malkapuram, Gangavaram Zilla Parishad High School, Gajuwaka Zilla Parishad High School and Gopalapatnam Zilla Parishad High School.

In each institution, 20 to 40 students have been given an opportunity to be admitted in MPC and BiPC groups. In Gopalapatnam High School, only girls are getting admitted, while in other colleges, the co-education system is in force. Although the admission exercise has already commenced, the number of admissions in some colleges is promising, while it is not as expected in few other institutions. But by the time the government granted permission to set up the HSPs, a number of students had already been admitted to corporate colleges. Due to which, the admission count has seen a considerable dip at HSPs.

Sharing details with The Hans India, Headmaster P Arun Kumar said that 48 students have already joined Gajuwaka High School Plus. Similarly, HM of Gopalapatnam Girls' High School K Esther Hephzibha mentioned that 30 students are going to join the institution.

However, following the supplementary examination results, the strength of the institutions is likely to go up. Taking a cue from the corporate schools, the teachers and the staff of HSPs also intend to do aggressive campaigning to attract admissions.

Apart from taking up door-to-door campaigns, the focus is also on promoting the HSPs through social media, 'dandora' and distribution of pamphlets. "So far we could convince the parents of 10 students to join Gangavaram HSP," said Swapna Priya Reddy, its HM.