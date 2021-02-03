Visakhapatnam: Adoption of creative medium to end plastic use

Visakhapatnam: The mission to ban the use of disposable plastic takes a creative route as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) embarks upon a campaign 'Plastic Bootham' (devil).

Stepping beyond distribution of pamphlets and sticking posters, the corporation has come up with a month-long action plan, incorporating thematic street plays.

Partnering with Rasagna Seva Cultural Society, the GVMC intends to present street plays near shops, market areas, bazaars and junctions. "The idea is to educate vendors as well as consumers and dissuade them from using disposable plastic. Since street plays draw larger attention and are lively, the corporation will carry out the drive till February end," explains KSLG Sastry, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health).

A total of four skits will be presented in two wards per day. Apart from highlighting the menace of plastic, the themes also highlight its health implications and nudge people to work towards making the city plastic-free. Written by D Nageswara Rao and directed by V Trinadha Rao, the nukkad natak is receiving encouraging response from the viewers.

Very recently, the corporation has installed 10 plastic bottle crushing machines at various localities, including Beach Road and the Central Park.

Soon, the corporation plans to tie-up with three more cultural troupes and build awareness on Swachh Survekshan among people through skits. The themes will be centred on maintaining the environs litter-free, segregation of waste, among others. Apart from skits, videos will also be made to reach out to larger audiences.