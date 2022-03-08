Visakhapatnam: All-women crew special train flagged off

Visakhapatnam: Marking the International Women's Day, an all-women crew special train was flagged off by ECoRWWO (East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation) president ParijataSatpathy on Tuesday from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada.

Three women drove the goods train. They include loco pilot Sahana Kumari, assistant loco pilot N Madhuri and goods guard K Ramya. Similarly, the ECoR ran its first all-women crew manned passenger train. CVG Mangeshwari, B Khillar, D Radha served as ticket checking staff.

The event was witnessed by vice presidents of ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta and Madhumita Sahoo, Secretary Priyanka Sridevi and other executive members of the organisation.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy congratulated the women team of the division for their achievement.