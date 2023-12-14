Visakhapatnam: Amarnath flays TDP, JSP for resorting to ‘diversion politics’

Visakhapatnam : TDP and JSP leaders could not stand the development Andhra Pradesh is witnessing in rapid pace and hence they confine to ‘diversion politics,’ pointed out IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

At a media briefing held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the IT Minister suggested the JSP leaders to refrain from making baseless allegations against the YSRCP government.

Referring to the kidney disease which is rampant at Uddanam, the IT Minister said, along with identifying the issue, finding a solution to address it is imperative and that it is being done by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is set to launch a Kidney Research Centre and a drinking water facility in the village on Thursday.

Referring to reshuffling of YSRCP constituency in-charges, Amarnath said the Chief Minister looks forward to a sweeping victory again in 2024 polls by selecting the right candidates in respective constituencies. “The Chief Minister recognises those who strive for the party and will not give them up,” the IT Minister asserted.

In the days to come, Amarnath said that tougher decisions would be made by the Chief Minister and he suggested the party cadre be prepared for the same.

Speaking about the new railway zone, the IT Minister criticised Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making a statement that work for the new zone would commence once the State government allocates land for the purpose. “It is not appropriate for the Union Minister to say so. The State government is ready to allocate the land within 48 hours if work for the same moves forward,” the Minister assured.

Earlier, the IT Minister took part in a massive bike rally organised as a part of ‘Aadudam Andhra.’ Along with the Minister, the rally was flagged off by YSRCP regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy, cricketer Ambati Raidu, among others.

Starting from NAD Kotha Road, the rally culminated at DLB grounds. MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar were present.