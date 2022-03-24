Visakhapatnam: ANCIPS-2022 to see experts from across world

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme 'bridging minds and connecting generations, the 73rd Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society-2022 (ANCIPS) will be held from March 24 to 26.

Drug and alcohol problems in the society, students stress and issues associated with suicide, depression and anxiety problems and old age problems such as memory loss and dementia are some of the focus areas that will be discussed by the experts during the conference. Briefing the media about the event that will see over 2,000 experts from across the world, national president of IPS NN Raju said IPS was an association of close to 8,000 psychiatrists from all over the country.

"The annual conference will aid in bringing experts from the world and help share practices of psychiatric problems. The idea is to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness and share best practices," Raju stated.

Along with a keynote address followed by lectures, organising chairperson of the ANCIPS-2022 K Narasimha Reddi said, the conference will include activities and workshops.

With 95 symposiums and 17 workshops the conference will continue till March 26 at Vizag Conventions, PM Palem from 10 am.