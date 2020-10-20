Visakhapatnam: Apollo Hospitals launches post-Covid Recovery Clinics

Visakhapatnam: The Apollo Hospitals Group has announced the launch of Post-Covid Recovery Clinics across the hospital network. The Post-Covid Recovery Clinics will address the rising number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus but are suffering from the mid and long term persistent effects of the infection.

Over 50% of Covid patients suffer from problems that include breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pains, vision problems, and memory loss months after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The Post-COVID Recovery Clinics will be manned by a team of specialists including neurologists and immunologists to help patients deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 and restore them to health. In Visakhapatnam, the Post-Covid Recovery Clinic will be conducted at the Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

Dr Sami, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam said, "Many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 t our hospitals have been contacting us for symptoms that they are having, and not knowing where to go for them.

To address these health issues faced by patients who have recovered from coronavirus, we have started the Post-Covid Recovery Clinics. These exclusive clinics for post-Covid care will help patients to connect to the specialised care that they need," he said.