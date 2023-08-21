  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Augmented reality lab now in city

Director of Employment and Training, AP B. Navya, among others at the new facility inaugurated in Visakhapatnam
Highlights

Director of Employment and Training, AP B. Navya visited Government ITI at Kancharapalem and inaugurated an augmented reality/virtual reality lab, which the officials mentioned that the facility is the first one in South India.

Virtual reality offers a perfect solution for an immersive and engaging training experience. Initially, the lab is established with four trades-electrician, welder auto-mech, fitter, additional trade electronic mechanic.

In future, Draughtsman Civil R and AC, Turner, Mechanic Diesel and MMV trades will also be started. The virtual reality lab is introduced with a 3D effect and real time experience on all practical-related to trade. Further, new age courses such as drone technology will be started in the lab.

Later, a state-of-the art plumber lab was inaugurated with equipment costing Rs.33 lakh under Strive Scheme. K Sreenivasa Rao, Director, RDSDE, RV Ramana, Regional Deputy Director (App), Visakhapatnam, B SB Prabhakar Rao IMC, Chairman of Government ITI, Visakhapatnam, participated.

