Visakhapatnam: Augmented reality lab now in city

Visakhapatnam: Director of Employment and Training, AP B. Navya visited Government ITI at Kancharapalem and inaugurated an augmented reality/virtual reality lab, which the officials mentioned that the facility is the first one in South India.



Virtual reality offers a perfect solution for an immersive and engaging training experience. Initially, the lab is established with four trades-electrician, welder auto-mech, fitter, additional trade electronic mechanic.

In future, Draughtsman Civil R and AC, Turner, Mechanic Diesel and MMV trades will also be started. The virtual reality lab is introduced with a 3D effect and real time experience on all practical-related to trade. Further, new age courses such as drone technology will be started in the lab.

Later, a state-of-the art plumber lab was inaugurated with equipment costing Rs.33 lakh under Strive Scheme. K Sreenivasa Rao, Director, RDSDE, RV Ramana, Regional Deputy Director (App), Visakhapatnam, B SB Prabhakar Rao IMC, Chairman of Government ITI, Visakhapatnam, participated.