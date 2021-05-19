Visakhapatnam: Ayyanna Patrudu demands cheque power to sarpanches

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu demanded on Tuesday that the newly-elected sarpanches should be given cheque power without any further delay. In a statement on Tuesday, he opined that giving cheque power to sarpanches would help in resolving local issues and maintaining the panchayats far better.

Expressing his opinion on rising cases of fever in rural areas, Ayyanna Patrudu said contaminated water was the main reason for the growing number of fever cases in the villages along with the coronavirus spread. If sarpanches were given the cheque power, he said, they can work out local problems with immediate effect.

He alleged that the MLAs did not have the courage to talk to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy about any issue as they fear that they may be booked under false cases. The TDP leader suggested that sarpanches form a state-wide union to get their problems resolved.

He appealed to the authorities concerned to make appropriate arrangements to give immediate death certificates to those who died of Covid-19.