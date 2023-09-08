Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao seeks job opportunities for youth at Hind Shipyard

Visakhapatnam : Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) received a huge order to the tune of Rs 19,000 crore recently from the Ministry of Defence.

Highlighting the development that gave the much-required boost to the industry, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao sought greater skill learning and job opportunities for the youth in HSL.

Visiting the company here on Thursday, GVL said Hindustan Shipyard Limited, the only Andhra Pradesh headquartered Defence Ministry’s Central Public Sector Enterprise (DPSE) headquartered in Visakhapatnam, is one of the five ship building companies in the country.

Stating that the HSL’s production and financial performance will largely improve, GVL thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a huge order worth Rs 19,048 crore to the HSL for building five naval fleet support ships over the next six years. This, he informed, is the largest order ever received by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

Later, the MP held discussions with Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri about its operations, performance, and toured the premises and its vast facilities. Further, Narasimha Rao discussed the issue pertaining to regularisation of job opportunities for hundreds of employees working in HSL on fixed tenure employment.

Also, GVL visited the historical Bunker Museum which was used by the armed forces during the Second World War.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Rao requested the CMD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri to provide a number of internship, apprenticeship and job opportunities to the local youth of Visakhapatnam and organise guided tours for schools and colleges. Responding to the MP, the CMD HSL agreed to facilitate such opportunities.