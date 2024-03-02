Live
Visakhapatnam: Brain stroke unit inaugurated at VIMS
Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) inaugurated a brain stroke unit with state-of-the-art facilities at its premises on Friday.
Visakhapatnam : Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) inaugurated a brain stroke unit with state-of-the-art facilities at its premises on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, director of VIMS K Rambabu said the stroke unit, equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, along with medication help patients recover quickly from brain stroke which has been on the rise.
Based on the requirement, neurology doctors administer injections and medicines that cost thousands of rupees to brain stroke patients at the unit. The neurosurgery services are receiving encouraging response from patients. The unit provides Tenecteplase injection worth Rs 50,000 free of cost for patients to save them from heart attack and brain stroke.
Soon, the VIMS director informed, more departments will be available at VIMS.