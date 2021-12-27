Visakhapatnam: Bumpy roads irk residents

Visakhapatnam: There is no space for a park or a temple at Marripalem Green Gardens. The 25-year-old concrete jungle is located in the 53rd division of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is spread across 15 streets and most of these stretches are either dug up or left partly covered after the completion of water pipelines and UGD works.

The traffic flow is quite heavy here as the colony roads connect railway quarters and National Highway-16.

Initially, the neighbourhood was deprived of proper sanitation. Funds were pooled from residents every month to improve the sanitation in the area. "Later, GVMC took care of the maintenance. Luckily, we have no issues pertaining to sanitation now. But the roads require attention as all the lanes were dug up to carry out UGD works. It was followed by water pipeline works. This has left an impact on the roads. When it rains, they become all the more worse for the motorists," says S Narasimhulu, secretary of Marripalem Green Gardens Residents' Welfare Association.

The drainage that passes through the area requires a retaining wall. Residents say that they had to bear with an unbearable stench that comes out of the open drain.

Residents here say that they do miss a park in the colony. "Due to lack of space, there is no park in the neighbourhood. However, with limited space available near the entrance of the locality, we (RWA members) are planning to build a Ganesh temple," says D Eshwara Rao, president of the colony association.

Earlier, the association members along with the support of the residents had set up a community building in the neighbourhood. The venue provides a platform for the residents to organise small gatherings or meetings at regular intervals.

However, bad roads cause inconvenience to the residents as they were unable to fix the problem despite approaching the officials concerned for many times now.

While roads need bigger focus at Marripalem Green Gardens, repair works are also required for the main drain in the colony.