Visakhapatnam: Captivating events mark 'National Zoo Lovers Day'

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'National Zoo Lovers Day', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park celebrated with a host of events.

Engaging kids aged from four years, entertaining and educational programmes were organised on the occasion. As a part of the 'zoo tales' programme, storyteller Sita Srinivas narrated interesting stories about animals and their habits, behaviour in the zoo.

The stories were engaging and interactive that allowed children to ask questions and share their ideas. The session was followed by 'The Hungry Caterpillar' that focused on learning about the life cycle of a butterfly. Also, different stages of the butterfly life cycle, the transition of the egg to the cocoon and to the beautiful butterfly was explained in detail to the participants.

Eco engineers was another programme held that highlighted the importance of protecting the environment. The significance of balancing the ecosystem was explained and children were encouraged to come up with their own ideas to create a sustainable environment.

In the process, harmful effects of pollution and how each individual could contribute to the conservation of the environment was stressed.

ACF, IGZP Mangamma, assistant curators Gopi, Gopala Naidu, forest section officers Bharati, Rajesh, zoo education team took part in the event.