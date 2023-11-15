Visakhapatnam: Centenarian bags three gold medals

Visakhapatnam: The 101-Year-old Commander (retd), V Sriramulu, won three gold medals in the 22nd Asia Master Athletics Championships held in Philippines 2023 from November 8 to 12.



He won the gold medal in the category of men’s shot-put, discus and javelin throw in the age group of 95 to 99 years. The centenarian has earlier won several medals in the international events and leads an active life following a strict workout regimen, setting an example for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, K V Rao won two gold medals in the category of men’s 5,000 metres walk and shot-put in the age group of 85-89 years.

Around 2,000 athletes participated from 22 countries in the championship.