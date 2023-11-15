  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Centenarian bags three gold medals

101-Year-old Commander (retd) V Sriramulu being felicitated as he returns to Visakhapatnam after winning three gold medals in the international event
x

101-Year-old Commander (retd) V Sriramulu being felicitated as he returns to Visakhapatnam after winning three gold medals in the international event

Highlights

Sriramulu wins medals in the 22nd Asia Master Athletics Championships held in Philippines 2023 from Nov 8 to 12

Visakhapatnam: The 101-Year-old Commander (retd), V Sriramulu, won three gold medals in the 22nd Asia Master Athletics Championships held in Philippines 2023 from November 8 to 12.

He won the gold medal in the category of men’s shot-put, discus and javelin throw in the age group of 95 to 99 years. The centenarian has earlier won several medals in the international events and leads an active life following a strict workout regimen, setting an example for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, K V Rao won two gold medals in the category of men’s 5,000 metres walk and shot-put in the age group of 85-89 years.

Around 2,000 athletes participated from 22 countries in the championship.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X