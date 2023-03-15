Visakhapatnam: Central prison gets open gym

Visakhapatnam: To encourage prisoners to exercise and stay fit, Symbiosys Technologies CEO O Naresh Kumar donated an open air gym for inmates of the Central Prison.

The SP of Central Prison S Rahul informed that the IG of prisons appreciated the company for coming forward to donate the open air gym. Earlier, the organisation conducted a couple of medical camps. IG Srinivas appreciated the services rendered by the organisation.

On Tuesday, the gym was inaugurated in the presence of the IG, SP, and CEO of the company O Naresh Kumar, among others.The donated gym equipment has a comprehensive set of nine individual standalone outdoor exercise machines worth Rs 7 lakh approximately.