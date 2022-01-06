Visakhapatnam: Central projects will soon be completed says GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said he would bring the status of the Centre-initiated projects to the notice of the Union government and ensure its completion soon.

As a part of his two-day visit to Visakhapatnam, the MP said he had inspected various projects taken up by the Centre in the port city which is nearing completion. The MP said the permanent campus of IIM (V) at Gambhiram is getting readied at a cost of Rs 441 crore. Similarly, he visited the Sameer Research Centre. HPCL extension work is going on and its capacity will be increased to 15 million tonnes at a cost of Rs 28,000 crore, the MP said.

He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release compensation to chilli farmers of the state with immediate effect.

He also visited city's smart city projects and sought details from the municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC P V N Madhav blamed the government officials for their negligence in placing a check on the clashes that recur between the fishermen groups, including burning of nets and boats in Visakhapatnam.

He said the controversy over the ring nets had been going on for years and a similar clash occurred last year also and sought a permanent solution for it.

Speaking about the new railway zone, Madhav said the railway zone would be operational soon. Further, the MLC demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations on land grabs in Visakhapatnam. Further, he alleged that the YSRCP leaders are backing the land grabbers.

BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said tourists were losing their lives by venturing into the sea in Visakhapatnam beaches every year and he asked the tourism minister to focus on the issue and take necessary steps to prevent it.

He stressed that the tourism officials should give top priority for the safety of tourists. Further, he mentioned that the development in the state has come to a standstill due to non-commencement of new works and due to non-payment of bills to the contractors.

BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati also attended the meet.