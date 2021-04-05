Visakhapatnam: Child-friendly police corner now in city

Visakhapatnam: Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Harshita Chandra said that children who are in conflict with law should be prosecuted in a friendly manner and the new child-friendly corner at the III Town Police Station aids in facilitating such prosecution.

Inaugurating the facility at the station here on Monday, the ACP said it is a joint venture of the AP Police, Chennai-based NGO International Justice Mission and local voluntary organisation Dharani Social Welfare Society.

Further, she said that a conducive ambience plays a role in helping the children open up with the police with ease.

The launch was attended by CI K Eswara Ra,o SI R Dharmendra and others.