Visakhapatnam: City start-up makes a mark at global level

Visakhapatnam: Deltanow startup of GITAM Deemed to be University participated in US-based TiE University Global Pitching competition and won cash prizes in the semifinals.

The TiE-U programme enhances college learning with mentoring by real life entrepreneurs, boot camps, workshops, internships, local and global networking and access to funding sources and help teams launch and scale their ventures.

Team Deltanow has been part of the Venture Development Center incubation programme 'Ready-Set-Go' at GITAM for the past 18 months building a SaaS product, a career discovery tool for students in higher education.

The team, led by Abhishikth Chandaka and Charan Kommana, is one of the top 27 of 526 teams that made it to the finals of the TiE global pitching competition from across the world.

In all, Deltanow won $12,629 in prizes throughout the competition, including $5000 of Amazon Web Services credits, a semi-finalist cash prize of $500, and a special cash prize for the 'Social Impact' category of $750.

Interim Director of GITAM Venture Development Centre Raja Pappu said more teams will participate at such global level events in future.

The institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna appreciated the team for their achievement.