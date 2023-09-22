Visakhapatnam: Civic body focuses on road expansion works

Visakhapatnam : As the Chief Minister’s Camp Office will be set up in Visakhapatnam from Dasara, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is focusing on road expansion works across the district.

As part of it, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma instructed the officials to examine the road widening works which came to a halt in the past and conduct a survey to take action.The Commissioner has directed the town planning officials to carry out a detailed survey to commence works.

An 80-feet road from NAD Vantillu junction to Kumari function hall of Gopalapatnam was widened years ago. However, the 80-feet bypass road works were stopped due to various reasons. In the road project, 80 percent of the bypass road works have already been completed. But, a few area roads have to be widened. Similarly, some structures have to be removed and the victims rehabilitated.

The town planning officials were directed to complete these works as soon as possible. In future, vehicles travelling from Simhachalam to NAD National Highway will be able to use this route in future. Currently, the road is accessible for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles.

The road works were completed for 30-feet in some places, 40-feet in a few places, 80-feet in other areas. Due to this, motorists are not able to utilise this route as it gets congested.

In addition, the GVMC Commissioner issued orders to the officials to extend the Akkayyapalem-Dondaparthy route. On the other hand, the road expansion works of Jagadamba junction-One Town areas have already started. Once these projects are completed, traffic problems will be controlled in many key areas of the city.