Visakhapatnam: Civic chief K Venkata Ramana Reddy inspects NAD flyover works

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner K Venkata Ramana Reddy inspected NAD flyover here on Thursday. He enquired about the progress of the flyover project.

Further, he directed the authorities to complete the remaining construction part of the flyover at the earliest and expedite the beautification works of the bridge.

The commissioner said the flyover plays an important part in easing the traffic at the crucial junction. Executive engineer Ram Mohan Rao and supervising engineer PS Tataji, assistant engineer Srinivas, representatives of the contractor took part in the visit.