Visakhapatnam: 'Clean India' to highlight harmful effects of plastic

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra of Visakhapatnam organised the 'Clean India' programme across the district. The event was held at the Submarine on Visakhapatnam beach road on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nehru Yuva Kendra regional director SP Patnaik stated that in the current scenario, the consumption of plastic is very high and its impact is huge. He mentioned that the use of plastic was very high and plastic waste was a global menace. He called for a combined effort to fight against the menace.

Further, he said a wide publicity was given across the district to stop depending on plastic. Members of Nehru Yuva Kendra collected garbage comprising plastic bottles, food wrappers and liquor bottles and placed them in bags. Nehru Yuva Kendra state director BJ Prasanna, district water management agency project director Sandeep, CEO of SETVIZ PV Ramana, NSS programme officer Manikya Kumari and volunteers took part in the programme.