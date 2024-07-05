Visakhapatnam: Clock tower, another attraction at Jagadamba centre

Visakhapatnam: Jagadamba centre is known as one of the famous junctions in Visakhapatnam.

To add more appeal to the most popular junctions, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is setting up a clock tower at the place.

Work for the attractive clock tower is nearing completion and the officials’ concerned plan to inaugurate it at the earliest.

By revamping the cramped junction, the GVMC officials intend to beautify the most popular junction by initiating a landscape at the centre along with special lighting effects.

The wall clock is visible from any point of view at the junction and the pendulum rings for every hour. The Rs.2 crore project at the junction now stands tall and looks all the more attractive at nights. The median is being beautified with a dash of greenery as well. Jagadamba junction is where the famous theatre complex is located. Soon it will have a 60-feet clock tower.

The most visible clock is present at King George Hospital which dates back to the pre-Independence period.

With Jagadamba junction adding the most imposing clock tower, the city is all set to include one more attractive spot to the list.