Visakhapatnam: CMR’s 31st showroom inaugurated

Visakhapatnam : The largest textile trading company in Telugu states CMR shopping mall inaugurated its 31st showroom at BHEL circle in Hyderabad on Wednesday by Minister for Health C Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Chairman of Vajram Constructions Private Limited Kola Anjaneyulu was the first purchaser in the new showroom. Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said his organisation has been encouraged by the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 40 years.

CMR Managing Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said that the mall offers all kinds of varieties and designs to suit shoppers of all age groups. It means ‘The One Stop Shop’. Film star Ram Pothineni was the special attraction of the opening ceremony. Patancheru constituency in-charge K Srinivas Goud, Jaipal Reddy, Nadeem Ullah Khan participated in the event.