Visakhapatnam: Coastal clean-up campaign drew huge participation

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna called upon denizens to contribute their part to keep the beach environment clean as part of the coastal clean-up drive 'sagara teera swachta.'

On Sunday, government employees, volunteers, NGO representatives, locals, CISF staff and students joined hands for the beach cleaning drive at Sagar Nagar beach held from 6 am to 8 am.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector appreciated the participation of the employees and the volunteers for the coastal clean-up drive scheduled on the first Sunday of every month. He said more than 175 tonnes of plastic waste were collected through the campaign so far. Elaborating about the beach adoption, Mallikarjuna said 10 organisations have come forward to adopt crowded beach locations till now. Such spots would be maintained by the representatives of the organisations plastic-free.

Further, Mallikarjuna mentioned that another goal is to make the district free of single-use plastic products. For this, he emphasised on building awareness among the tourists. Later, he thanked the officers of Revenue, Police, GVMC and other departments for their continued participation in the beach clean-up programme despite their busy schedule.

Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, RDO Hussain Saheb and officials were present.