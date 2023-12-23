Visakhapatnam: CoE Electric Vehicle Lab to provide hands-on training to students

Visakhapatnam : Engineering and diploma students can get trained at Centre of Excellence (CoE) Electric Vehicle Lab and get placements post the completion of the course. With Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering facilitating the platform for the engineering students in collaboration with TVS Training and Services, the CoE EV Lab would be set up in the college premises for not just the students of the institution but also for other eligible candidates outside the campus. The establishment of CoE is scheduled to be completed in a time-bound manner, not exceeding a month.

According to the Niti Aayog’s analysis, the government intends to strengthen the electronic vehicle sale by 30 percent for private cars, 70 percent for commercial vehicles and 80 percent for two and three-wheelers by 2030.

With the demand for electric vehicles set to boom, Principal of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering Prof. D Deepak Chowdary said the CoE at the campus would aid in fine tuning the students to meet industry needs.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the college faculty and TVS Training and Services officials in the presence of CEO of TVSTS G. Narayanamurthy and Secretary and Correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Kumar said the EV lab is one-of-its-kind to be set up in Andhra Pradesh. The prime objective of the centre is to enable students to get exposed to latest developments and prepare them for future industry requirements, he informed.

Expert trainers from TVS will impart theoretical and technical knowledge in the EV segment, provide mentorship and placement opportunities to the students.

However, a preliminary exam will be conducted to check the capability of the student before imparting training in a plug-and-play model.