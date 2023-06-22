Live
Visakhapatnam: Collector felicitates cricketer Bharat
Visakhapatnam: District Collector A. Mallikarjuna felicitated Indian wicket keeper and batsman KS Bharat in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Bharat has played in the World Test Championship finals. He's the first person who played for test cricket from Visakhapatnam and the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy.
The cricketer was felicitated in the presence of Vice President of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association D.S.Varma, secretary K.Parthasaradhy and Krishna Rao.
The Collector congratulated Bharat for his outstanding achievements and wished him success to create many more milestones in future.
