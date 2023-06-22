  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Collector felicitates cricketer Bharat

Collector felicitates cricketer Bharat
x

Collector felicitates cricketer Bharat

Highlights

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna felicitated Indian wicket keeper and batsman K.S.Bharat in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A. Mallikarjuna felicitated Indian wicket keeper and batsman KS Bharat in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Bharat has played in the World Test Championship finals. He's the first person who played for test cricket from Visakhapatnam and the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy.

The cricketer was felicitated in the presence of Vice President of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association D.S.Varma, secretary K.Parthasaradhy and Krishna Rao.

The Collector congratulated Bharat for his outstanding achievements and wished him success to create many more milestones in future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X