Visakhapatnam: Collector flags off three vaccine express vehicles

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna called upon people to avail the services of mobile vaccination vehicles (Vaccine Express) made available in the district.

Launching the vaccine express vehicles here on Thursday, the Collector said three such vehicles have been made available to the district in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Care India, which will be utilised in Paderu, Chintapalle and Araku mandals.

He said the vehicles would be used for large-scale vaccination in tribal, Agency areas and high-risk areas in the district.

Further, Mallikarjuna mentioned that the mobile vaccination services would be facilitated wherever the vaccination was low.

District Immunisation Officer S Jeevan Rani, Care India representative Subrahmanyam, statistic officer Ramachandra Rao and other district officials were present.