Visakhapatnam: Collector Mallikarjuna urges people to follow Covid SOPs in public vehicles

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna urged people travelling in public transport vehicles such as an auto-rickshaw, bus and taxi to follow the 'No Mask - No Ride' principle.

Launching awareness posters and pamphlets of the campaign here on Friday, the Collector said the Andhra Pradesh government was conducting a 27-day campaign to create awareness among the people on Covid-19 and that people must wear a mask while boarding a public transport. Transport and police officials were asked to look into enforcing the 'No Mask- No Ride' drive strictly.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) GC Raja Ratnam, RTO RCH Srinivas and Motor Vehicle Inspectors participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the DTC conducted an awareness programme with the representatives of auto-rickshaw, taxi and bus associations on following Covid appropriate behaviour at the DTC office.