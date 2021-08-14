  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Collector Mallikarjuna urges people to follow Covid SOPs in public vehicles

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and RTA officials launching posters of the 27-day-long ‘No Mask - No Ride’ drive in Visakhapatnam on Friday
x

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and RTA officials launching posters of the 27-day-long ‘No Mask - No Ride’ drive in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

District Collector A Mallikarjuna urged people travelling in public transport vehicles such as an auto-rickshaw, bus and taxi to follow the 'No Mask - No Ride' principle

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna urged people travelling in public transport vehicles such as an auto-rickshaw, bus and taxi to follow the 'No Mask - No Ride' principle.

Launching awareness posters and pamphlets of the campaign here on Friday, the Collector said the Andhra Pradesh government was conducting a 27-day campaign to create awareness among the people on Covid-19 and that people must wear a mask while boarding a public transport. Transport and police officials were asked to look into enforcing the 'No Mask- No Ride' drive strictly.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) GC Raja Ratnam, RTO RCH Srinivas and Motor Vehicle Inspectors participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the DTC conducted an awareness programme with the representatives of auto-rickshaw, taxi and bus associations on following Covid appropriate behaviour at the DTC office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X