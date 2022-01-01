Visakhapatnam: Community hall proposal hangs in balance

Visakhapatnam: Gowtham Nagar near Vepagunta falls under the ambit of the Simhachalam 'panchagramalu' land issue.



Though sanitation and roads are comparatively in a better condition, sub drains are yet to be facilitated in most of the lanes across the colony that is over three decades old.

Formed in 1985, the residential layout has about 450 houses. One of the vacant plots in the neighbourhood has turned into a mini dump yard. As a result, insects and snakes frequent the colony.

Residents here say that they are against paying garbage tax as it is an added burden to their already brimming expenditure list. Till 2007, the locality was deprived of drinking water facility. Due to which, most residents were earlier dependent on the groundwater wherein the percentage of sulphur was high. And it is because of consuming the water with chemical element, the residents say that they suffer from health issues. Residents' Welfare Association members mention that amenities need to be improved.

"Even to conduct a small gathering or a function, there is no community hall in the neighbourhood. Quite often, the terrace of our houses turns out to be our meeting points. Despite the presence of government lands around the colony, a community hall is yet to be set up in the area," says Y Nageswara Rao, secretary of Gowtham Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Earlier, a community hall was sanctioned during the regime of Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. However, due to land disputes followed by the withdrawal of funds, the proposal hangs in balance. Minor repair works need to be done in the main road of Gowtham Nagar. A community hall is another main requirement highlighted by the residents of the neighbourhood.

Also, there is no proper road for Juvvalamma temple in the area located abutting a storm water drain (gedda). People appeal to the officials to construct a bridge so that they can access the temple hassle-free.