Visakhapatnam: Condition monitoring benefits steel industry

Visakhapatnam: Condition monitoring benefits the steel industry to find faults in the equipment at an early stage, prevents machinery from breaking down and helps to foresee a possible problem that would result in loss to the business, said Tata Steel Limited (Jamshedpur) vice president Probal Ghosh here on Wednesday at GITAM.

Participating as chief guest to deliver Dr V Bhujanga Rao Endowment lecture on 'Advanced Condition Monitoring Techniques in Steel Industry,' he mentioned that with Industry 4.0, the focus is shifting to improving operational efficiencies through automation.

The event was jointly organised by GITAM Mechanical Engineering Department and Condition Monitoring Society of India. In integrated steel making process, the influence of equipment troubles on production operation is significant particularly to find out faults in the equipment at an early stage and for this, condition monitoring technology of the steel making facilities utilising data science, such as ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are benefiting, he added.

KIMS Foundation Research Centre Chairman and DRDO former Director General Dr V Bhujanga Rao said the condition monitoring has made enormous progress over the last few decades and is used by a wide variety of industrial sectors. He mentioned that there is a wide scope to conduct research in condition monitoring with a multidisciplinary approach and later explained the present research activities in the healthcare sector.

Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI) president PVS Ganesh Kumar briefed about the CMSI activities. GITAM School of Technology Dean C Vijayasekhar, mechanical engineering department head V Srinivas and senior faculty members participated in the programme.