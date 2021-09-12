Visakhapatnam: CPI to launch 'Jana Aandolan' against Centre's privatisation move

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the Modi government's policies of selling the country's wealth in a strategic manner, the CPI will be launching an eight-day-long padayatras under the banner of 'Jana Aandolan', said CPI state assistant secretary J V Satyanarayana Murthy.

Launching a poster here on Sunday, Satyanarayana Murthy said the first padayatra will be conducted on September 14 and will continue till September 21. On the concluding day, a public meeting will be conducted in the city.

The CPI state assistant secretary urged the people to participate and make the campaign a grand success and help them meet their demands.

He mentioned that their primary demands include saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from its strategic sale, reversing the handover of Gangavaram Port Limited to Adani Group, preventing privatisation of public sector companies and sale of their assets, withdrawing the three farm laws and reducing fuel prices.

CPI greater Visakhapatnam city assistant secretary SK Rehman, AISF state leader Johnson Babu, district secretary G Phaneendra Kumar, AITUC auto union leader Ch Kasubabu and others were present at the launch of the poster.