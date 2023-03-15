Visakhapatnam: Curtain raiser events to build awareness on G20 Summit

Visakhapatnam: The city is gearing up to host the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting on March 28th and 29th.

After an eventful completion of Global Investors Summit 2023, Visakhapatnam district administration and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to host the G20 Summit meetings.

Sharing details of the G20 IWG Meeting here on Tuesday, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu and City Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth mentioned that several 'Jan Bhagidhari' events and programmes have been arranged as curtain-raisers before the G-20 meet, in order to ensure maximum participation of the citizens.

On March 18, a yoga drive will be held at Beach Road and various other major parks of the city. The next day, a marathon is scheduled to showcase the vibe of the city and promote Vizag as a healthy city. On the same day, Vizag is hosting the ODI match between India and Australia. Grand festivities are planned to highlight the art and culture of Andhra Pradesh outside the stadium while welcoming both the teams. The platform will be used to announce the G-20 Summit. A mock G-20 conclave will be hosted on March 22 at Andhra University Conclave Centre. As a part of it, awareness among students and locals regarding work and procedures of G20 Council, its objectives and structure, etc., will be created.

On March 24, a mega beach clean-up drive 'Sagarteera Swachta' along the seashore at RK beach, Rushikonda beach up to Bheemli will be held.

The next day, a free art competition is being conducted at VUDA Park, Lumbini Park and Tenneti Park, where students, young artists and people of all age groups are invited to participate. The theme of the art competition revolves around the backdrop of G-20 Summit 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', the theme of India's G20 presidency.

This will be followed by cultural procession 'Vizag Carnival' on March 26th from RK Beach junction till Lumbini Park. Tribal art and dance forms of Andhra Pradesh such as Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, Butta Bommalu, Kolattam, Bhamakalpam, Veeranatyam form a part of the presentation. To encourage participation, organisers will award cash prizes.

Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu mentioned that a number of beautification projects, road laying works and large-scale plantation drives were taken up across the city for the successful conduct of G20 second IWG Meeting scheduled on March 28th and 29th. With the theme of the second IWG Meeting focused on 'Financing cities of tomorrow, inclusive, resilient and sustainable', the Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said curtain raisers help in spreading the word and involve a large public participation. Elaborated security arrangements are made for the summit, he added.