Visakhapatnam: Development came to a halt in AP says Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

Visakhapatnam : TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to apologise to the people of Visakhapatnam for creating a curfew-like atmosphere whenever he arrives in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said that it’s unfair to impose restrictions on the public for his visit to Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham.

In the garb of welcoming the Chief Minister, the former minister said that making people stand on the road bearing heat was not appropriate. Further, Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that except the YSRCP flags, the police removed the TDP flags between the airport to Sarada Peetham.

The TDP leader strongly condemned the attack by the YSRCP activists on a photographer belonging to a vernacular daily and at another popular vernacular daily’s office.

Meanwhile, in another conference, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao termed N Chandrababu Naidu’s rule as a golden era. After the YSRCP came to power, development came to a halt, he added. Unlike Naidu, Srinivasa Rao mentioned that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a visionary leader.He opined that people are ready to send the YSRCP government home within a few months.

Former MLA Gandi Babji mentioned that the CM has time to visit Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, but not Simhachalam temple. Talking about IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, he condemned the minister’s remarks made against the TDP chief and national general secretary Nara Lokesh. The former MLA stated that Amarnath has no stature to criticise Naidu or Lokesh.