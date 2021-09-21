Visakhapatnam: Development works worth Rs 40 cr to be executed

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner G Srijana and Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy paid a visit to the 65th ward of GVMC here on Monday.

They visited Rajiv Indoor Stadium located at Vikas Nagar and directed authorities concerned to take steps to modernise the stadium with amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said all facilities should be provided to accommodate the players. Further, she said about Rs 40 crore of development works would be undertaken in the ward.

Municipal Commissioner Srijana said dengue cases were under control in the city and advised people to take precautionary measures to keep the mosquito-borne diseases at bay.

YSRCP Gajuwaka in-charge T Devan Reddy, zonal commissioner Sridhar, engineering officials, ward leaders and activists participated in the visit.