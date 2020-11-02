Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed, Waltair, bags NABL accreditation

Visakhapatnam: The Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), Visakhapatnam, bagged NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation with the standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 in the field of testing.

The Chemical and Metallurgical Laboratory of DLS is the first laboratory among the sheds in Indian Railway to achieve this feat. Perhaps, this is also the first laboratory to achieve testing accreditation in the field of wear metal analysis for nine elements in used lubricating oils.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts made by the DLS team in ensuring quality service to the railways and lauded the team for achieving the feat.

He presented the certificate to Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DLS) Santosh Kumar Patra. Earlier, the DLS received various certificates of merit such as integrated management system certification, energy management system, workplace management system and green co certification, among others.