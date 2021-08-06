Visakhapatnam: Dispute brews between AC and DC of Endowments

Visakhapatnam: A dispute erupted between the assistant commissioner (AC) and the deputy commissioner (DC) of the Endowments Department.

On Thursday, assistant commissioner of Endowments K Santhi entered the chamber of deputy commissioner of Endowments EV Pushpavardhan and threw a handful of sand at him.

The incident took place when DC was with other officers in his chamber. Responding to the incident, the AC alleged that she was suffering 'psychologically' because of the DC's harassment for making 'false propaganda' against her.

Santhi said she lodged complaints against the DC with the higher authority as she was fed up with his 'behaviour'.

However, deputy commissioner Pushpavardhan complained to the Endowments commissioner against the Santhi for her 'attitude'. While verifying the tappals and files in his chamber along with the superintendent and other staff, the AC suddenly entered his chamber and threw sand and hurled abuses, the DC alleged.

Further, the DC mentioned in his complaint to take disciplinary action against her for 'misbehaviour' towards superior. He also sought permission from the department to take criminal action against Santhi.